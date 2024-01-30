Glen Campbell to posthumously duet with Elton John, Eric Clapton and Dolly Parton on re-worked Ghost On The Canvas release

Following the passing of Glen Campbell in 2017 after his battle with Alzheimer’s, a handful of music legends have lent their talents to a posthumous duet album to ensure the beloved Rhinestone Cowboy continues to shimmer on.

While Campbell performed in his own bands The Wrecking Crew and The Champs, Campbell was a prolific collaborator, working with the likes of Frank Sinatra, The Beach Boys and Elvis Presley. As he with a multitude of artists – it only makes sense that the best way to honour his memory would be a triumphant collaborative record.

The Glen Campbell Duets – Ghost on the Canvas Sessions will serve as a full reworking of his final 2011 album Ghost on the Canvas. Each track will feature newly recorded guest vocals from a long list of Campbell’s musical peers and personal friends.

The record has a star-studded line-up of artists, including Carole King, The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Sting and Dolly Parton, as well as a bunch of other top-notch rock and country icons.

Big Machine Records, the label behind the project, has recently dropped two tracks from the record. The new version of Hold On Hope has Eric Church on board, and the country charm is rendered more poignant than ever before. Nothing But The Whole Wide World’s reflective twang has an Eric Clapton feature, his vocals combining with Campbell’s effortlessly.

In a statement shared by CountryTown, Eric Clapton says: “I’ve always admired Glen Campbell’s guitar playing and loved his singing. I was moved recently when one of his final performances, during his illness, came on TV. When I was asked to sing and play with Glen on the song Jakob Dylan wrote, it all just felt right, and I am happy to be part of it.”

“It was really special to me to be able to be part of this project,” he continues. “Glen was so important to not just Country music but all of music. What a stallion!”

The Elton John feature on I’m Not Gonna Miss You has previously been released on John’s own 2021 album The Lockdown Sessions.

The refreshed version of Ghost on the Canvas is already proving to breathe new life into Campbell classics. If the rest of the duets sound as perfected as the tracks already released, country fans are in for a treat.

Duets – Ghost on the Canvas Sessions will be released on 19 April.