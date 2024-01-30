logo
News

Watch Sammy Hagar join Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson to cover Jimi Hendrix’s Foxy Lady – with no prior rehearsal

“Of course Sammy killed it – that man has pipes! And a margarita in hand backstage, of course,” writes Bryan Beller.

Sammy Hagar with a microphone in one hand, and one arm around Joe Satriani. The pair are on stage, and Satriani is holding a vibrant Ibanez electric model. Both are smiling.

Image: Scott Dudelson / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Sammy Hagar joined Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson on stage at their G3 concert in Scottsdale, Arizona last Friday (26 January) at Talking Stick Resort. The group performed a rendition of Jimi Hendrix’s Foxy Lady with no prior rehearsal.

The G3 tour is continuing through to mid February, though most dates are now sold out. The concerts see the trio perform various extravagant guitar jams, and will wrap up shortly before Satch heads out on the road alongside Hagar for the Best Of All Worlds tour.

Hagar shared footage from the evening online earlier this week, writing: “I’ve never felt more power on stage singing Foxy Lady than Friday night with the G3s: Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Steve Vai, with Kenny Aronoff, Bryan Beller and Rai Thistlethwayte throwing it down. What a rush!”

You can watch the jam below (via Blabbermouth):

Similarly, Beller also shared a backstage photo online of the G3 collective alongside Hagar. “FOXY SAMMY: As if the G3 jams weren’t wild enough, Sammy Hagar happened to be in the neighbourhood [Friday] night in Scottsdale AZ,” he says in the caption.

“Next thing you know we broke out Jimi Hendrix’s Foxy Lady, a song we had never played or rehearsed. And of course Sammy killed it – that man has pipes! And a margarita in hand backstage, of course.”

FOXY SAMMY: As if the G3 jams weren't wild enough, Sammy Hagar happened to be in the neighborhood last night in…

Posted by Bryan Beller on Saturday, January 27, 2024

The first G3 tour took place in 1996 with Satriani, Vai and Johnson showcasing the best of their guitar skills, and the lineup has often changed through its lifetime since (previous shows have also featured John Petrucci, Steve Lukather and others). For 2024’s rendition of shows, the original trio has been revived again.

Satriani and Hagar will set out on the Best Of All Worlds tour this summer. Accompanied by Michael Anthony, and Jason Bonham, the group will take on classic Van Halen material, plus more.

Find out more via Red Rocker. You can also view the remaining G3 dates via the official G3 website.

Related Artists

Eric JohnsonJoe SatrianiSammy HagarSteve Vai

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Trending Now

1

NAMM 2024 Live: Our top moments from the biggest gear show in the world

2

The Guitar Gear Used on Slayer’s ‘Reign In Blood’

3

Gibson Les Paul Modern Lite: A very different take on tradition

4

Jordan Adetunji is the Oli Sykes-tipped KennyHoopla-supporting alt artist ready to rock ‘n’ rave

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.