Watch Sammy Hagar join Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson to cover Jimi Hendrix’s Foxy Lady – with no prior rehearsal

Sammy Hagar joined Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson on stage at their G3 concert in Scottsdale, Arizona last Friday (26 January) at Talking Stick Resort. The group performed a rendition of Jimi Hendrix’s Foxy Lady with no prior rehearsal.

The G3 tour is continuing through to mid February, though most dates are now sold out. The concerts see the trio perform various extravagant guitar jams, and will wrap up shortly before Satch heads out on the road alongside Hagar for the Best Of All Worlds tour.

Hagar shared footage from the evening online earlier this week, writing: “I’ve never felt more power on stage singing Foxy Lady than Friday night with the G3s: Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Steve Vai, with Kenny Aronoff, Bryan Beller and Rai Thistlethwayte throwing it down. What a rush!”

You can watch the jam below (via Blabbermouth):

Similarly, Beller also shared a backstage photo online of the G3 collective alongside Hagar. “FOXY SAMMY: As if the G3 jams weren’t wild enough, Sammy Hagar happened to be in the neighbourhood [Friday] night in Scottsdale AZ,” he says in the caption.

“Next thing you know we broke out Jimi Hendrix’s Foxy Lady, a song we had never played or rehearsed. And of course Sammy killed it – that man has pipes! And a margarita in hand backstage, of course.”

The first G3 tour took place in 1996 with Satriani, Vai and Johnson showcasing the best of their guitar skills, and the lineup has often changed through its lifetime since (previous shows have also featured John Petrucci, Steve Lukather and others). For 2024’s rendition of shows, the original trio has been revived again.

Satriani and Hagar will set out on the Best Of All Worlds tour this summer. Accompanied by Michael Anthony, and Jason Bonham, the group will take on classic Van Halen material, plus more.

Find out more via Red Rocker. You can also view the remaining G3 dates via the official G3 website.