Greta Van Fleet want to get into the world of cinema, according to bassist Sam Kiszka

Greta Van Fleet have ambitions to get into the world of cinema, according to the band’s bassist, Sam Kiszka.

The four-piece released their third studio album Starcatcher last July and have been playing shows across the UK and Europe throughout November as part of the Starcatcher World Tour, with further live dates set for the rest of the year and 2024.

Like most bands, having just put out a successful record doesn’t mean things come to a halt creatively. Many artists already have another album underway as their latest one is released, and it turns out GVF aren’t just focusing on putting out more records, they hope to venture into film.

In an interview with Wonderland, Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner are asked what their greatest ambitions for the band are. “As far as ambitions go, we’d love to delve into the film world when the time is right,” says Kiskza.

“Scoring for film is in the plans, and perhaps a Greta Van Fleet directed motion picture eventually. We’re still building the ‘Infasonicosm’, which is the world within the GVF universe. It is all encompassing with characters repeatedly referenced through lyrics, worlds depicted by album art, etc.”

When guitarist Jake Kiszka spoke to us at Guitar.com following the album release, he explained where the band pulled their influences from. Many listeners have remarked that their music shares sonic similarities with classic rock artists such as Led Zeppelin, but their first experiences with records were not of many different genres: “A lot of people think we were listening to a lot of rock ‘n’ roll growing up, when in fact, we weren’t really,” he told us.

“We got into rock ‘n’ roll, the golden age stuff, around high school. But when we were growing up, it was blues and jazz, roots music, classical and folk music, Americana music… Peruvian music!

“And I almost think that it was done intentionally, because our parents had a massive vinyl collection, and a lot of the stuff that we were listening to was really the beginning of where other things had evolved from – where rock ‘n’ roll comes from. And so later, when we discovered rock ‘n’ roll, it blew our heads off because it was like, ‘Woah, what is this?!’ It was a personification of all these roots genres we’d listened to.”

View all upcoming live dates for Greta Van Fleet via their official website.