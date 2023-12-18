Greta Van Fleet’s Jake Kiszka: “I think people have realised we are sticking around and this is who we are”

Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka has reflected on the reception the band had to their newest album Starcatcher.

The band released their third album this summer, but despite it intensifying the polarised reactions to the band, it still catapulted them into arenas.

On the back of this, Kiszka has said in an interview with Total Guitar that “people have realised that we’re sticking around and this is who we are”.

“I think one major thing has culturally shifted in the journalistic approach to what we’re doing,” he reasons. “One major factor of this being we’ve stood our ground. We were going to do what we were going to do regardless. It’s not like we’re going to deviate from our approach based on a few mere words that are brittle and fickle,” he tells the outlet.

“I think people have realised that we’re sticking around and this is who we are, so they now need to take a second crack at exploring the depth of what us guys are actually doing for our generation and for rock ‘n’ roll music.”

When pressed on what this is, Kiszka answers: “We are creating something that is authentic to us. Artistically, this is who we are and this is what we sound like. We’re not hiding anything from anyone.”

Recently, Greta Van Fleet’s bassist Sam Kiszka also revealed the band hope to delve into the world of film.

In an interview with Wonderland, Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner are asked what their greatest ambitions for the band are. “As far as ambitions go, we’d love to delve into the film world when the time is right,” says Kiskza.

“Scoring for film is in the plans, and perhaps a Greta Van Fleet directed motion picture eventually. We’re still building the ‘Infasonicosm’, which is the world within the GVF universe. It is all encompassing with characters repeatedly referenced through lyrics, worlds depicted by album art, etc.”