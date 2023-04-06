Greta Van Fleet tease new album Starcatcher, with the first single to be released tonight

The new single will mark their first release in two years.

Greta Van Fleet have announced they will be releasing a brand new record titled Starcatcher this Summer, with the first single, Meeting The Master releasing at midnight ET tonight (7 April).

The band teased new music with an enigmatic clip on social media earlier this week, with news of the album, which will drop on 21 July, announced today (6 April).

The new single will mark the first lot of new music from the rock outfit, which consists of Josh, Jake and Sam Kiszka, as well as Danny Wagner, in two years with their most recent release being 2021’s The Battle At Garden’s Gate.

Although the album topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart, it earned mixed reviews with titles such as NME and Rolling Stone scoring it three out of five stars, whilst Classic Rock and Kerrang! Gave it a healthy four out of five.

GVF’s 2018 album, Anthem Of The Peaceful Army earned a shockingly low score of 1.6 from Pitchfork, who recently said they have no regrets on their scathing review. The band, despite being one of the most popular new guitar bands of this era, have been vastly compared to classic rockers Led Zeppelin, and criticised for their sonic similarities.

Further details on the album, such as the album’s tracklist, are yet to be unveiled. You can pre-save the record now at GretaVanFleet.com.