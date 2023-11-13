logo
News

Guitar played by gypsy jazz legend Django Reinhardt in his most iconic photograph fails to sell at auction

Despite the guitar having eight bids, the auction closed with no buyer.

Django-Reinhardt-guitar@2000x1500

Image: William Gottlieb/Redferns

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

A guitar played by gypsy jazz legend Django Reinhardt in his most iconic photograph has failed to sell at auction.

The archtop acoustic Levin De Luxe guitar that was pictured in the photo failed to sell at an auction last week, with no bidder reaching the minimum amount.

The auction took place at London’s PropStore Auction on Friday (10 November), and despite reaching eight bids, closed with no buyer.

According to the listing, the guitar was owned by Duke Ellington’s guitarist, Fred Guy, who bought the six-string from Waidele Musik while visiting Goteborg Sweden with the Duke Ellington Orchestra in April of 1939. It wasn’t until 1946 when William Gottlieb famously photographed Guy and Reinhardt each playing the Levin at the Aquarium jazz club in New York City.

This Levin De Luxe guitar, built around 1938, features a sunburst-finish spruce top with two f-holes and a faux tortoise shell pickguard, a flame maple back and sides, faux mother-of-pearl fret markers, and brass-colour metal hardware.

Also included are two finger picks, one thumb pick, one standard guitar pick, six additional antique strings with some string segments, one brown leather strap, and the guitar’s original black leather hard shell guitar case with a red plush interior.

The estimated price for the guitar was £70,000 – £140,000, however as no one bid more than £65,000 the lot has been closed and the guitar remains unsold.

It is unknown as to whether the guitar will be showcased in another auction. However considering the axe’s rich history, it will probably be under the hammer again soon.

Related Artists

Django Reinhardt

Related Tags

#Acoustic Guitars#Artist

Trending Now

1

Jackson American Series Virtuoso review – a shred machine to rule all shred machines?

2

“We’re a very loud band. The energy from that contributes to the way we play” How Dusk blend punk and Americana to create a three-guitar barnburner

3

“We can scream and wail to show rage, and also create these beautiful harmonies that show solidarity and love”: HAWXX on the pure catharsis of metal

4

The Gear Used by Rivers Cuomo on Weezer’s ‘Blue Album’

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E2: Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.