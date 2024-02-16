logo
News

“Being a hired gun for a band – you’re disposable”: Gus G on why he turned down auditions for Megadeth and Machine Head

After leaving Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 2017, the Greek guitarist decided he preferred “calling the shots”, despite the added financial risk.

Gus G performing live

Credit: Andrea Ripamonti/NurPhoto via Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

No one can dispute that Gus G’s resume is pretty impressive. In addition to his current band Firewind, the Greek metal guitarist has also lent his chops to Arch Enemy, Nightrage, and most notably, Ozzy Osbourne.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he’s had the chance to audition for numerous other big-name metal outfits, including Megadeth and Machine Head. In the case of those two, though, he turned the opportunities down.

In a new conversation on the Chuck Shute Podcast, Gus G explains how his stint with Ozzy Osbourne steered him away from auditioning for other already-known metal groups.

“I’ve had offers to audition for other bands and stuff – not to join, but to audition – but I didn’t do it,” he says [via Guitar World]. “During my time with Ozzy, Megadeth reached out. I said, ‘Well, I can’t really leave Ozzy for that,’ even though I’m a huge Megadeth fan.

“Two weeks later, Kiko [Loureiro] was in the band. And Kiko was a buddy of mine; we’ve known each other. His old band Angra and Firewind have toured together, so I knew him and I thought he was a great fit.”

The chance to audition for Megadeth came as the band were looking to replace guitarist Chris Broderick, who now plays in In Flames.

Kiko Loureiro went on to serve a near ten-year stint in Megadeth, before announcing his departure late last year.

Another opportunity came in 2019 when Machine Head offered Gus G an audition, two years after he left Ozzy Osbourne’s band, but again, he turned it down.

“I’m not sure if I’m really made for being a hired-gun kind of guy,” Gus G continues. “I’m enjoying calling my own shots. It’s two different worlds doing those things.

“Doing your own thing, of course, involves a lot of risks – financial, of course, because you don’t know if things will work out…if people are gonna like it.

“Then, of course, being a hired gun for a band, you don’t have to worry about any of that. But you’re also disposable.”

Related Artists

Gus GMachine HeadMegadethOzzy Osbourne

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

Laura Jane Grace on the “true measure of a guitar’s worth” and her new solo album

2

Squirrel Flower on why dynamics matter: “I don’t like guitar music that’s just loud the whole time”

3

The Gear Used by Jimmy Page on ‘Led Zeppelin II’

4

Boss IR-2 review: A truly versatile workhorse that keeps up with pedals twice its price

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E17: Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.