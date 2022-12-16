H.E.R. shreds as Belle on a Beauty and The Beast stained glass custom Fender Stratocaster

It probably wasn’t on your 2022 bingo card, but H.E.R. has guitar-solo’d up a Tale As Old As Time as Belle, during Disney’s Beauty And The Beast Live event. To make the performance even better, she plays it on a custom Fender Strat that’s been made to look like the famed Enchanted Rose encased in glass from the movie.

Accompanied by Josh Groban as the Beast, H.E.R., (AKA Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) and Groban descended a staircase before singing the Disney classic. That was, until H.E.R. hurries off the stage and her silhouette appears shredding what appears to be a Fender Strat customised to look like the stained-glass window that appears in the film.

The performance was a part of the Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration live show, which aired on ABC last night (15 December). If you missed it, it is available to stream on Disney+. To make the moment even sweeter, when she reappears, her Belle dress appears to have transformed into a slightly more Rock ‘n’ Roll yellow and gold jumpsuit and some yellow tinted shades.

This love story is truly one of our favorites ❤️ #BeautyAndTheBeast30th pic.twitter.com/hmAniclOEj — ABC (@ABCNetwork) December 16, 2022

The custom 1956-style stained glass Stratocaster inspired by Beauty and the Beast’s famed Enchanted Rose encased in glass, was designed by H.E.R and made in collaboration with Fender’s Custom Shop and Master Builder, Scott Buehl.

Speaking about the build, Buehl notes “Our first acrylic guitar collaboration with H.E.R. dates back to the 2019 Grammys and we’re thrilled to continue the relationship with such a remarkable artist,” said Scott Buehl, Fender Master Builder. “The design of the guitar took inspiration from the famous enchanted rose seen in Disney’s original animated film. H.E.R. lent her brilliant creative vision and we worked intimately to create a one-of-a-kind instrument perfect for this special performance.”