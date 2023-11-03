logo
Channel your inner Alex Lifeson with this new Rush Play-Along guitar pack from Hal Leonard

The pack features artist-approved accurate, easy-to-read guitar tab and professional, customisable audio for 15 songs.

Sheet music publisher Hal Leonard has announced the latest addition to its Play-Along series with the Rush Play-Along packs for guitar, bass, and drums. With the new collection, fans can now jam along — or attempt to replicate — their favourite Rush tracks in the comfort of their own homes or studios.

To start, each Play-Along pack includes a carefully curated collection of iconic Rush hits, including Tom Sawyer, The Spirit Of Radio, Limelight, and Xanadu.

The Hal Leonard Deluxe Guitar Play-Along book, for one, includes artist-approved, easy-to-read guitar tab and professional, customisable audio for 15 Rush songs. Each song has audio tracks with and without the guitar parts — painstakingly recreated by the company’s expert team of musicians and engineers — so you can hear how it should sound before playing it on your own.

Hal Leonard says that these backing tracks provide an immersive experience allowing you to perform alongside your musical heroes.

The charts in the packs also feature authentic, artist-approved transcriptions based on the original recordings. For those who want to sing along, melody and lyrics are included in the book.

Furthermore, the guitar and bass packs include accurate notation and tablature for you to follow. The guitar pack also comes with access to an exclusive online interactive tab.

In addition to physical materials, customers will receive exclusive access to online audio tracks and playback tools after purchasing the pack. An exclusive multi-functional audio player named Playback+ is included, which allows users to slow down tracks (without changing pitch), set loop points, and much more.

Check out Hal Leonard guitar editor Jeff Schofield playing along with one of the tracks from the Rush Deluxe Guitar Play-Along below.

The Rush Play-Along packs for drum, guitar and bass are available now from music retailers and at Halleonard.

