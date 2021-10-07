Here are the dates for the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ huge 2022 world tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers have confirmed the dates for their huge worldwide stadium tour across 2022.

The band will be supported by an eclectic mix of artists, with The Strokes, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent, Thundercat and Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals joining the band at various dates across the tour.

The news of the tour was first shared in the form of a news broadcast from the fictional KHOT station, in which news anchors Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith interview Frusciante about the upcoming tour. the “Might we expect you and the fellas to play live any time soon?” Flea asks Frusciante, to which he responds that the world tour will kick off in June 2022, before US dates begin in July.

Tickets go on general sale from 10 AM local time next Friday (15 October) here, while fans can access a presale from 10 AM tomorrow (8 October) by pre-ordering the band’s new album, set for release in 2022, here.

See the full list of dates below:

June 2022

4 – Seville, Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=

7 – Barcelona, Estadi Olimpic=

10 – Nijmegen, Goffertpark=

15 – Budapest, Puskas Stadium=

18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks

22 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford=

25 – London, London Stadium~

29 – Dublin, Marlay Park~

July 2022

1 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park~

3 – Leuven, Rock Werchter

5 – Cologne, RheinEnergieStadium=

8 – Paris, Stade de France~

12 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion=

23 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High*

27 – San Diego, Petco Park*

29 – Santa Clara, Levi’s Stadium+

31 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium+

August 2022

3 – Seattle, T-Mobile Park^

6 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium^^

10 – Atlanta, Truist Park^

12 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium^

14 – Detroit, Comerica Park^

17 – East Rutherford, Metlife Stadium^

19 – Chicago, Soldier Field^

21 – Toronto, Rogers Centre^

30 – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium^

September 2022

1 – Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium^

3 – Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park^

8 – Washington, Nationals Park^

10 – Boston, Fenway Park#

15 – Orlando, Camping World Stadium^

18 – Arlington, Globe Life Field^

=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

# with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat