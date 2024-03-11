It’s pretty obvious who Slipknot’s new drummer is

Slipknot have apparently recruited a new drummer, following the highly publicised dismissal of Jay Weinberg late last year.

The Iowa metal titans announced Weinberg’s departure in an unexpected social media post, which stated: “Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay.” The post was deleted shortly thereafter.

The band continued to announce performances for 2024, meaning a replacement was inevitable soon after. Now, nearly half a year after Weinberg’s dismissal, Slipknot have made a cryptic post regarding the new drummer’s identity. Only, it’s about as subtle as a sledgehammer.

The post features a photo of a broken drumstick with the caption, “Rehearsal.”

Obviously, it hasn’t taken long for fans to suss out who they believe is the new drummer. It’s their guess – as it is ours – that it is Eloy Casagrande, formerly of Sepultura – based on the fact that the drumstick in question looks to be the same ProMark Forward 5B model he uses.

The timeline matches up, too; Sepultura recently announced they were calling it quits after 40 years later this year, announcing a string of shows. But just last month, Casagrande announced he was leaving effective immediately.

“February 6, a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving Sepultura to pursue a career in another project,” his bandmates said.

“The band were taken by surprise, without prior warning, he immediately left the band, abandoning everything related to Sepultura.”

Slipknot will play a series of festivals across this summer, starting with Las Vegas’s Sick New World on April 27. For more info, head to their official website.

So watch this space on the new drummer’s identity, but only to confirm what we basically already know.