Slipknot split with drummer Jay Weinberg: “The band has decided to make a creative decision”

Weinberg held the drum throne since 2014, and appeared on three albums: .5: The Gray Chapter, We Are Not Your Kind and The End, So Far.

Jay Weinberg of Slipknot

Image: ullstein image / Getty Images

 

Slipknot have announced the departure of their longtime drummer Jay Weinberg.

In a statement posted on their website and social media accounts on Sunday (5 November) – which has since been removed – the heavy metal band said the lineup change was due to a “creative decision” and thanked Weinberg for his contributions over the last decade.

“We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years,” the statement read. “No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honoured Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it.”

“But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

Weinberg – who joined Slipknot in 2014 after the departure of founding member Joey Jordison in 2013 — played his last show with the band on Friday at the Hell & Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico. The drummer has yet to comment on his removal at the time of writing.

Check out fan-filmed footage of the concert below.

Earlier this year, the band announced that they had parted ways with longtime keyboardist and sampler Craig Jones.

Frontman Corey Taylor also recently opened up about the demands of touring with Slipknot, describing it as “hard fucking work”.

“I’ve already said that physically I maybe have five years left, but at the same time, I go out of my way to really try to take care of myself,” said the singer, who turns 50 this December.

“Now I have a lot of fucking miles on me. It’s hard for me. People don’t realise this, but when I walk, I’m almost in constant pain. It’s the knees, it’s my feet. I have a broken toe on this foot. I have gout across my feet. It gets up into my joints and shit. Yeah, it’s tough. I’m not as nimble as I used to be. I’m not 35 anymore. It’s hard, but there are ways to do shows that don’t require being that crazy now.”

