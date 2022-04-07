Jack White talks about the guitar advice he once received from Prince in a recent interview

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jack White spoke about the guitar advice he once received from the late Prince in a recent interview.

Speaking with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, White revealed that he met the When Doves Cry hitmaker during a show featuring Zoe Kravitz and Karen Elson’s musical project, Citizens Band.

After the concert began, someone apparently bumped into White and informed him that Prince was sitting behind them.

Just like that, the pair struck up a conversation, during which the late singer left White with some precious advice about his music.

White recalled: “The phrase he had said to me was like, ‘No one is going to tell you how to play your guitar, Jack.’ And he talked about the James Bond song I had just done. And he said, ‘I really like it.’” (via Rolling Stone)

“And I said, ‘Oh, that’s great. Because some people, it’s like making a song for Star Wars fans or something. You’re throwing yourself into the sea of… It’s a very divisive track.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, I thought it was real strong.’”

In 2008, White collaborated with Alicia Keys on the theme song to the James Bond film Quantum Of Solace. The track — titled Another Way To Die — became the first duet in Bond theme history, though receptions to the song were mixed.

The interview also saw White speaking about his career as a solo artist after the end of White Stripes in addition to a behind-the-scenes tour of the Third Man vinyl pressing plant (that he co-owns). The full conversation will premiere today (6 April) at 1 pm ET/10 am PT on Apple Music.

In other news, Jack White’s indie label Third Man Records has received permission from Prince’s estate to release the late singer’s unreleased album Camille. The fabled 1986 album was originally recorded under the pseudonym Camille, a feminine alter ego portrayed by Prince via pitching his vocals up to an androgynous register.

Prince had planned to release Camille without any acknowledgement of his identity, but those plans were eventually scrapped, until now.

Camille will reportedly feature eight tracks, though no release date or method of release has been announced yet.