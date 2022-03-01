A James Brown docuseries is coming, produced by Questlove and Mick Jagger

Music legends Mick Jagger and Questlove have teamed up to create a brand new docuseries that commemorates the life of soul pioneer James Brown on what would have been his 90th birthday.

The four-part series entitled James Brown: Say It Loud is set to capture a glimpse into the musician’s life unlike ever before. Delving into his discography, releasing never-before-seen footage and featuring interviews from close family, friends and artists, the series, created by A&E will explore Brown’s legacy in the most insightful way yet.

Whilst still in production, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and The Roots drummer Questlove have both signed onto the project as executive producers. Both heavily inspired by Brown, the musicians spoke to Deadline about the impact the soul frontman had on the world around him.

Advertisement

“The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture,” Questlove stated. “Brown’s life is a crucial and timely story of struggle, redemption, and self-identity and we are honoured to have the chance to share it.”

Jagger continues: “He was a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning and was deeply committed to the Civil Rights movement. I have always admired James and learned so much from him. I look forward to bringing the series to life.”

This isn’t the first time that the musicians have worked to create something for the small screen. Mick Jagger has previously worked on numerous projects, including two that document the life of James Brown – Get On Up, a biopic starring Chadwick Boseman and Mr. Dynamite: James Brown And The Power Of Soul, a 2014 documentary created by Alex Gibney.

Similarly, last year Questlove directed a documentary that provided an insight into 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival, Summer Of Soul.

Looking at his challenging upbringing in the Jim Crow era and his redemption after being arrested for armed robbery once he dropped out of school, James Brown: Say It Loud is set to explore not only the musician’s music career but also his impact on American Culture and the Civil Rights movement.

Advertisement

The docuseries is directed by Deborah Riley Draper and is set to air in 2023.