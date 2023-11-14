logo
News

Jason Isbell plays Johnny B. Goode at Michael J. Fox Foundation gig – and makes sure to choose the right guitar for the job

It wouldn’t be a performance of Johnny B. Goode without that classic ES-345, would it?

Jason Isbell performing

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Jason Isbell took to the stage last Saturday (11 November) to perform at a gala in support of The Michael J. Fox Foundation. The event, held in New York City, celebrated an enormous year of progress for Parkinson’s disease science.

Isbell performed alongside Bob Weir of Grateful Dead for the evening’s finale, where they played Chuck Berry classic, Johnny B. Goode, in honour of Fox’s performance of the track in Back To The Future.

Isbell made sure he was using the ‘right’ guitar for the performance – a Gibson ES-345 – the same guitar Fox’s character, Marty McFly, used in the classic film.

The guitar used in the iconic scene was of course historically inaccurate, and has been the point of much discussion across the guitar community for years. McFly’s ES-345 used for the scene wasn’t actually launched until 1958, and the scene is supposed to be set in 1955. But in honour of Fox, Isbell was sure to use the same despite the timeline error in the film.

Behind the scenes of Back To The Future, the iconic track was actually performed by Tim May – a session and jazz guitarist – and he actually played the track using a Valley Arts S-style guitar, fitted with a Floyd Rose.

In an interview with Vertex Effects, May said he chose to use the guitar as he felt it was the best choice to use to be able to perform a tapping technique used towards the end. “I needed the Floyd for that, the Floyd Rose. It worked out good. It covered all the bases for me,” he said.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation has funded $2 billion in high-impact research programmes since its start in 2000. The gala has helped raise more than $116 million of that sum, with $4 million of that total coming just from the 2023 event alone.

Find out more about The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Related Artists

Bob WeirJason Isbell

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Trending Now

1

Closing the chapter on Guitar Tales: A farewell from Deo Salvator

2

Fender Palomino Vintage review – a timely reminder of Fender’s acoustic heritage

3

“We’re a very loud band. The energy from that contributes to the way we play” How Dusk blend punk and Americana to create a three-guitar barnburner

4

“We can scream and wail to show rage, and also create these beautiful harmonies that show solidarity and love”: HAWXX on the pure catharsis of metal

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E2: Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.