logo
News

“That gift is so powerful and so strong he doesn’t know how to cope with it”: Jenny Boyd reveals why Eric Clapton became an alcoholic

She discusses her former brother-in-law’s alcoholism in her new book.

Eric Clapton performing onstage

Credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Eric Clapton‘s former sister-in-law, Jenny Boyd, has some comments to make about the guitarist’s alcoholism in a new interview.

The former model, who was also married to Fleetwood Mac‘s Mick Fleetwood and King Crimson‘s Ian Wallace, tells Fox News Digital of a time in the 1990s when she had to sit down with Clapton, saying, “It was about giving over to a higher power knowing that, in the past, you probably tried to stop drinking, but you didn’t have the ability, you couldn’t control that. It’s out of your control. And, so, you have to hand it over.”

Boyd, the younger sister of Clapton’s ex-wife Pattie – who was also married to George Harrison – has written a book, Icons of Rock: In Their Own Words, based on conversations she’s had with her musician friends over the years.

She explains, “I’ve been dragging these cassettes around for years. I’ve been protecting them. But I also thought about how different music is today … It’s been wonderful to revisit these interviews, these testimonials. I believe they offer a wonderful insight into the minds of these artists.”

Boyd also discusses her first meetings with Clapton. “I guess I was about 16 or 17,” she says. “At the time, I was dating Mick. Eric lived in Notting Hill Gate, and he would be playing at the small clubs there. So I would often see him. In those days, we were all so young and in awe of music. We always hung out in the clubs to see the bands play … It all felt like we were part of this cool family just listening to music. It had nothing to do with fame.”

When Boyd sat down with Clapton, he’d already divorced her sister, but the two of them remained friends. Per her book, she asked him, “Why would you always drink? Was it the fear of having a sort of God-given gift and how heavy that must have been at times, like touching the hem of God’s garment? To numb out feeling special?”

“I would wonder why he would get so drunk,” she continues. “He said he saw himself like any other man on the street. He didn’t have anything special about him. But I thought, ‘No, he has a God-given gift, and that gift is so powerful and so strong that he doesn’t know how to cope with it.’ And so, he would drink. He said, ‘Yeah, that’s right. That’s exactly why I drank. It was too much.’ He said, ‘[Performing] is sometimes like staring into the face of God and you feel naked.’ It was scary. So he drank to cope.”

Related Artists

Eric Clapton

Trending Now

1

Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II review: two drive tones, infinite possibilities

2

Yard Act’s Sam Shipstone on disturbing the hornets’ nest and his love of Leo Fender’s MFD pickups

3

Victory VX The Kraken MKII review – is this the best new metal amp in the world?

4

Five essential Hole tracks that guitarists need to hear

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E18: Fredric Effects Super Unpleasant Companion

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.