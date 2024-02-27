“Do you still love your husband?”: Model Pattie Boyd reveals love triangle letters from Eric Clapton and George Harrison – and they’re going up for auction

Pattie Boyd is selling letters from Eric Clapton and George Harrison that give an insight into her love triangle with both musicians.

The inspiration for songs like Clapton’s Layla and Wonderful Tonight and Harrison’s Something, the model, now 79, was a muse to both Clapton and Harrison in the ’60s and ’70s. She was married to Harrison from 1966 until their divorce in 1977, and then to Clapton from 1979 to 1989.

Clapton and Harrison became close friends in the late ’60s, and Clapton fell in love with his friend’s wife – even dating her sister, Paula.

But over half a century later, Boyd is auctioning love letters from both men, as well as some of her other possessions, with auction house Christie’s.

Boyd first met Harrison in 1964, when she was cast in The Beatles‘ film A Hard Day’s Night. She felt a connection with the guitarist, telling the auction house that “he was quite shy, like me. I think that’s why we got on.”

However, close friend Clapton had feelings for Boyd, writing to her in 1970, “What I wish to ask you is if you still love your husband? All these questions are very impertinent, I know, but if there is still a feeling in your heart for me… you must let me know!”

Boyd first thought the letter was from a fan, and only realised it was from Clapton when he phoned her a little while later.

Also up for auction is a handmade Christmas card from Harrison to Boyd created in 1968, a doodle of the late Beatle sitting under an apple tree – which he drew himself – and the painting La jeune fille au bouquet by Emile Théodore Frandsen de Schomberg, which was the cover for the 1970 album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs by Derek and the Dominos, Clapton’s band.

Boyd told The Telegraph, “I’ve had them all for so many years – far too long. I thought, why don’t I just sell everything and let everybody else enjoy it?”