New Jimi Hendrix Experience mini-doc From The Monkees to The Hollywood Bowl out now

Featuring previously unseen footage of the late guitar icon.

Jimi Hendrix

Image: Philippe Gras / Alamy

 

A new Jimi Hendrix Experience mini documentary chronicling the guitar legend’s rise to fame is now out. Be among the first to watch it below.

Titled From The Monkees To The Hollywood Bowl, the 10-minute mini-doc explores the early days of Hendrix’s career and his subsequent journey to international acclaim.

Specifically, the film covers the musician’s short-lived, post-Monterey Pop stint as the opening act for The Monkees in July 1967. It also delves into Hendrix’s experience opening for The Mamas & The Papas at the Hollywood Bowl.

Interviews with artists like Micky Dolenz and Chas Chandler, as well as Jimi’s former Experience bandmates Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell, are also included.

Notably, From The Monkees To The Hollywood Bowl comes ahead of a soon-to-be-released live album featuring Hendrix’s iconic 1967 Hollywood Bowl performance. The historic concert marked one of the last shows the Jimi Hendrix Experience would perform as relatively unknown artists.

Arriving on 10 November, the 10-track album features some of Hendrix’s early essentials, like The Wind Cries Mary, Foxey Lady, Purple Haze, as well as covers of hits by The Beatles, The Troggs and Bob Dylan.

Check out the full tracklist for Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hollywood Bowl August 18, 1967 below.

Side One
1. Introduction
2. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
3. Killing Floor
4. The Wind Cries Mary
5. Foxey Lady
6. Catfish Blues

Side Two
1. Fire
2. Like a Rolling Stone
3. Purple Haze
4. Wild Thing

