Watch Andy Timmons and Joe Bonamassa trade wicked licks in recent studio session

Guitarist and producer Josh Smith has teased the involvement of Joe Bonamassa on Andy Timmons’ upcoming solo album with a clip of the two trading licks in the studio.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted by Smith on Instagram, the former Danger Danger guitarist can be seen jamming in the studio with his trusty Ibanez ATZ10P, while Bonamassa gets cracking on his Gibson Les Paul. The clip has sent fans into a frenzy about Timmons’ upcoming release, with one fan calling the short display “straight up fire”.

“40 seconds is all you get. Such a joy working with my friend, the legend Andy Timmons again this week,” the caption reads. “If you’d have told 13-year-old me I’d be producing my second album for someone who is such an influence and hero, he’d have never believed you. It’s all the better that in addition to being supremely talented, Andy is one of the greatest people you’d ever meet. So honoured to call him a friend and colleague.”

“Incredible work as always by my brothers Lemar Carter, Travis Carlton, Deron Johnson and Alan Hertz,” Smith adds. “I’m lucky to have the most talented friends. Can’t wait for you all to hear the material Andy brought to the table on this one, killer stuff.”

He continues: “Special thanks to my brother Joe Bonamassa for making the hang and having some fun with us on a tune. You’re gonna wanna watch both videos in this post!”

Check out the clips over at Josh Smith’s Instagram page.

Timmons’ last solo record, Electric Truth, was released in 2022, featuring producer Josh Smith at the helm as well.