Stream Joe Bonamassa’s Guitar Man documentary for free this holiday

The season of gifting continues with blues legend Joe Bonamassa offering his documentary, Guitar Man, free for fans to stream until 1 January next year.

Filled with an abundance of music, behind-the-scenes interviews, and live concert footage showcasing some of the biggest names in the industry, Guitar Man chronicles Bonamassa’s rise from average Joe to one of the top-selling blues artists of today.

Aside from interviews with Bonamassa and his parents, fans can expect archival footage of producer Phil Ramone as well as scenes of Bonamassa’s performance with Eric Clapton at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2009.

“I remember playing at the age of four, my father put a guitar in my hand,” Bonamassa says in the documentary. “I was a little kid that crashed the party in upstate New York.”

In the film, Joe’s parents also recount the time they received a call from B.B. King when Bonamassa was 12 asking if he wanted to open for him.

“I made a decision right then and there, I said, ‘This is what you need to do: I don’t want a real job, I want to be a guitar player, and I want to play the Royal Albert Hall’,” Joe says.

Check out the limited time free rental at Bonamassa’s website.

In addition to Guitar Man, Jobo has also delighted fans with the release of a digital Christmas compilation album Merry Christmas, Baby, available for a limited time as a free download.

In other news, Bonamassa has spoken about how the newest generation of guitarists are better than he’ll ever be, saying: “I love it. I love the fact there are so many guitar players who are way better than I’ll ever be, at 20. They know the language, they know the music.”

“They can have great material and quality educational tools,” he adds. “They can just go online [to Youtube channels with] tons of lessons… they learn how to play songs, and they write their own stuff – and they’re not even 17 years old.”