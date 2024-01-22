logo
Watch Joe Bonamassa combat noisy neighbours by playing Smoke on the Water at full blast

Here’s a lesson from JoBo on how to combat loud neighbours: let your guitar do the talking.

Joe Bonamassa performing live on stage during the Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea event

Image: Guitarist Magazine / Getty Images

 

Modern problems require modern solutions and Joe Bonamassa’s latest solution to a noisy neighbour problem has, let’s just say, struck a chord with the internet.

“Sunday night and the Houdini private party folks are rocking a bit too hard for Nerdville standards at this hour,” the blues legend wrote in an Instagram post late last night. “So I came up with an extreme solution to a simple problem. With the help of Mr. Skinner and Mr. Dumble.”

Armed with his Les Paul and an impressive Dumble Overdrive Special, JoBo responds to the neighbourly disturbance in a way only a true six-string nerd could – by letting his guitar do the talking, in a language known as Smoke On The Water by Deep Purple.

The move has tickled fans in the comments section, one of whom even said, “I’d pay you to be my neighbour.”

Former Deep Purple vocalist Glenn Hughes also teased: “Hang on a minute. I know that song. You should have called me, I’d have been right over to help with me microphone”

Aside from lessons on combating loud neighbours, Joe Bonamassa also recently revealed how he spots a fake guitar when on the hunt for rare or vintage axes to add to his colossal collection.

According to the guitarist, there are always tell-tale “anomalies” that make fake models easy to spot. “Fakers know the ins and outs, and they always put a little anomaly,” he says. “[They’ll say], ‘Oh, it’s a factory second.’ Who would fake a factory second? Well, they would. When you see a fake ‘59 [Les Paul], it’s always going to be a striking top.”

“One of the tells is if you look at the top, and it’s too convenient, like, ‘Oh my God, it’s one of the flamiest things,’ and it’s priced way under what you think it’s worth – there’s no deals on those,” Bonamassa explains.

