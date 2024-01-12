logo
“If it’s a deal, you got scammed”: Joe Bonamassa reveals how he spots a fake vintage guitar

“A question costs nothing. A fake costs a lot of money, and it’s worth nothing.”

Joe Bonamassa on stage. He is wearing a bright blue suit and sunglasses, and is playing a Les Paul guitar.

Image: Rick Kern / Getty

 

Joe Bonamassa has revealed how he spots a fake guitar when on the hunt for rare or vintage axes to add to his colossal collection. Specifically, there is one significant sign which identifies a fake ‘59 Gibson Les Paul ‘Burst.

The blues rocker is known to own hundreds of guitars and amps, particularly from the vintage market, so he certainly knows his stuff. If you’re hoping to get into vintage gear in 2024, then have a pen and paper poised so you can be sure to spend your cash where it really matters.

“I have a couple of skills in this world: I can play guitar pretty good; I can sense the slightest human suffering – it’s the Roman Catholic shit in me – and I can spot a fake guitar,” begins Bonamassa during his appearance on the Let There Be Talk podcast (via Guitar World).

According to the guitarist, there are always tell-tale “anomalies” that make fake models easy to spot. “Fakers know the ins and outs, and they always put a little anomaly,” he says. “[They’ll say], ‘Oh, it’s a factory second.’ Who would fake a factory second? Well, they would. When you see a fake ‘59 [Les Paul], it’s always going to be a striking top.

“One of the tells is if you look at the top, and it’s too convenient, like, ‘Oh my God, it’s one of the flamiest things,’ and it’s priced way under what you think it’s worth – there’s no deals on those,” Bonamassa declares.

He goes on to add that all of the big guitars are “spoken for”, and they trade hands for fair market value. “There’s no deals. People get in trouble thinking they quietly get into something and they hit the Babe Ruth home run. If it’s a deal, you got scammed.”

If you’re ever unsure, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Never shy away from asking questions if something doesn’t look right. “Never, never feel ashamed [to ask for help]. A question costs nothing. A fake costs a lot of money, and it’s worth nothing,” he says.

Bonamassa’s confident skills in dealing with rare and antique guitars have led him to help other artists track down the axes of their dreams, too. Back in March last year, Kirk Hammett added an ultra-rare Factory Black 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard to his collection — an acquisition which occurred with a little help from Bonamassa.

View all of Joe Bonamassa’s upcoming 2024 tour dates via his official website.

