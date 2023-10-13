logo
Joe Bonamassa: “I’m not in the vintage guitar business. I’m not in the blues business. I’m in the entertainment business”

“I put that f**king suit on and I go out there – it’s a part of the character.”

Joe Bonamassa

Image: Harry Herd / Getty

 

Blues-rock artist Joe Bonamassa has shared what he believes makes a good entertainer, and what defines him as a musician.

The guitarist has just released his latest album Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, a follow-up to his 2003 album Blues Deluxe in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

In the new issue of Guitarist magazine, Bonamassa explains how he defines himself as an artist having been in the music industry for so long: “I’m in the entertainment business. I’m not in the guitar business. I’m not in the vintage guitar business. I’m not in the blues business. I’m not in the singing business. I’m not in any other business apart from the entertainment business.

“When the naysayers come out and say, ‘This person’s a better guitar player than Joe,’ I’m like ‘Okay. I agree with all of it.’ But I can entertain people. I learned from people like Buddy Guy and BB King and George Thorogood and many others like them. I put that fucking suit on and I go out there – it’s a part of the character.”

He later adds that being a good entertainer comes down to confidence regardless of how many people are watching, “You have to walk out there and say, ‘I’m me and you’re not,’ and look them in the eye.”

He continues, “This whole notion of walking out there like, ‘Oh shucks, oh gee,’ is bullshit. You’re not thinking the right way. If Johnny Rotten went on stage and said, ‘Oh hey guys, we’re just so happy to be here tonight, we’re just so darn lucky,’ do you think the Sex Pistols would be the same? No way!”

To catch Joe Bonamassa on tour, you can grab tickets via his official website.

