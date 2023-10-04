Joe Perry says “this is it” for Aerosmith: “We never want to get to the point where we feel like we can’t play the way we used to”

The time has come for Aerosmith to hang up their guitars and microphones, says founding member Joe Perry in a new interview.

Speaking on the December issue of Guitar World, Perry says that Aerosmith’s current ‘Peace Out’ farewell tour is well and truly the band’s last.

“I really do think it is it,” Perry says. “If you look at how old we are, the fact that we can still go out and play as a band is still pretty remarkable.”

“It’s sad that Joey [Kramer] can’t go out; he’s given everything he has to give physically, but the rest of us can still do it.”

“But we never want to get to the point where we feel like we can’t play the way we used to,” he adds. “So yeah, I think this is it.”

The guitarist also thanked fans for their love and support over the decades, saying “I’m just so thankful to the fans because without them we wouldn’t still be here.”

“Our career has been a blessing and sometimes I still can’t believe it. When we started, I never imagined we’d be here doing this 50 years later. To have it be the same guys out there together at the end is amazing, and I’m very thankful for that too.”

Aerosmith’s 40-date Peace Out tour across North America kicked off in Philadelphia on 2 September, but the band played just three shows before pausing proceedings due to a vocal cord injury suffered by singer Steven Tyler.

Late last month, the group announced that Tyler’s vocal injury was more serious than initially thought and that the entirety of the tour will be postponed till sometime later in 2024.

“Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care,” the statement read.

In the meantime, all previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those who are unable to attend the new dates.