logo
News

“It’s a bit of a torture if you’re a big fan” Joe Satriani likens playing Eddie Van Halen’s parts to filling in for Ritchie Blackmore

“If I didn’t know any Van Halen music, it’d be a lot easier in that sense because I wouldn’t be trying to live up to that, but I really want to do it right.”

Ritchie Blackmore and Joe Satriani and Eddie Van Halen

Images: Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Joe Satriani has likened the upcoming challenge of playing Eddie Van Halen’s guitar parts at the Best Of All Worlds tour to his days of filling in for Ritchie Blackmore in Deep Purple, saying things can be “a bit of a torture” for a big fan like himself.

The tour, which kicks off this June, will see Satriani joined by Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, and Jason Bonham as they perform Van Halen classics alongside tracks from supergroups Chickenfoot and The Circle.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Talking Shred podcast, Satriani speaks about the daunting task of playing Van Halen and his desire to “do it right”, saying [via Killer Guitar Rigs]: “The scary part, of course, was the Van Halen part because I explained to [Hagar], ‘You know from playing with me, Sam, that I’ve tried my best to avoid playing like Eddie forever. I’m a big fan, and I’ve never learned the songs on purpose so that I wouldn’t steal anything.’ [Laughs]”

Likening the experience to the time he was recruited as Ritchie Blackmore’s replacement on tour after the guitarist abruptly left Deep Purple, Satch says: “And I said, ‘But now I have to listen to it, this is going to be torture because the sound in my head [will be] like when I was playing with Deep Purple — all I heard was Ritchie Blackmore’s parts in one ear, and the other was me. And it didn’t sound like Ritchie.”

“And it’s a bit of a torture if you’re a big fan. If I didn’t know any Van Halen music, it’d be a lot easier in that sense because I wouldn’t be trying to live up to that, but I really want to do it right.”

He adds: “That’s gonna be part of my practice day — chip away at all those little things that Eddie used to do that don’t come naturally to me, but I’ve got to make them natural.”

Related Artists

Eddie Van HalenJoe SatrianiRitchie Blackmore

Trending Now

1

Taylor 314ce LTD review – a fitting tribute to 50 years of innovation

2

“There is anger in our music because it’s a valid emotion” Bob Vylan on embracing the power of real amps and crafting punk with meaning

3

Meet Noah Levine: the 21-year Berklee dropout touring the world with Noah Kahan

4

More unusual cheap guitars that rock stars started their careers on

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E21: Beetronics Abelha

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.