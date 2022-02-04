John Frusciante says Red Hot Chili Peppers already have plans for an Unlimited Love follow-up: “We definitely have enough material that we love”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced a fresh new album Unlimited Love just earlier today (4 February) and in a new interview, guitarist John Frusciante revealed that “loose plans” are already in place for a follow-up.

Frusciante was speaking to NME where he revealed details behind the band’s latest sessions with longtime producer Rick Rubin; including the tracks that made it onto Unlimited Love, “almost 50 pieces of music” were said to have been recorded.

“We definitely have enough material that we love,” Frusciante said, explaining that the follow-up will have “a relaxed energy that’s distinct from the intensity of [Unlimited Love]”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Frusciante revealed that it was bassist Flea who put the idea of rejoining into his head. He recalled thinking: “I was sitting there with the guitar thinking that I hadn’t written any rock music in so long. Could I still do that?”

The Chili Peppers surprised fans today with a taste of the new 17-song album with a brand-new single, Black Summer – listen to it below.

Unlimited Love, the first album to feature John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium is set to release on 1 April 2022. Various physical editions of the record can be pre-ordered now through the band’s website.

The Chili Peppers will also be marking their return to the stage this year in a massive world tour with support from an eclectic mix of artists, including The Strokes, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent, Thundercat and Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals joining the band at various points.