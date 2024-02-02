John Mayer confirms Dead & Company Las Vegas Sphere residency: “It’s gonna be a ball”

John Mayer has confirmed rumours of Dead & Company performing a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere this year.

Despite the supergroup – comprising Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir and Mickey Hart as well as Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane – playing what was billed as their final tour in 2023, Mayer has now said they’ll be back together for a residency at the new Las Vegas arena.

The news has been confirmed in an Instagram reel containing text that reads: “In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour. But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops. And it’s gonna be a ball.”

The accompanying visuals feature Grateful Dead’s Steal Your Face logo being projected on the outer sphere of the cutting-edge venue.

It has since been confirmed that they will be playing 18 dates over six consecutive weeks between 16 May and 22 June.

Pre-sale will begin on 5 February, and general sale will commence on 9 February. For more info, head to Dead & Company’s website.

A report by the New York Post in December suggested the band were in negotiations for a potential residency.

The band had previously suggested that their “final tour” in 2023 could be their last time performing live together.

“As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” Mayer said in a statement. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

Dead & Company’s Sphere residency follows U2’s current run of shows playing their 1991 album Achtung Baby in full, which will be running until March. Phish will also play a week-long residency there that same month.