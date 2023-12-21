logo
John Squire teases Liam Gallagher collab album: “I put him in the same class as Dylan, Lennon, Jagger and Rotten”

The move comes after Gallagher earlier this week shared a teaser on Instagram calling Squire “without a doubt the best guitarist of his generation and in the world in my opinion”.

John Squire has once again teased a collaboration album with Liam Gallagher after his recent social media post proclaiming the Oasis star as “one of the all time great rock and roll voices”.

Yesterday (20 December), the pair shared a joint post on Instagram teasing an announcement for the date “21.12.23”.

The move comes after Gallagher earlier this week posted a teaser clip on Instagram featuring Squire performing with Oasis at their landmark Knebworth concerts in 1996. In the video, Gallagher could be heard saying: “John Squire without a doubt the best guitarist of his generation and in the world in my opinion.”

Similarly, the Stones guitarist has shared a video clip of Gallagher performing on stage throughout the years, alongside the caption: “Liam Gallagher is one of the all time great rock and roll voices. I put him in the same class as Dylan, Lennon, Jagger and Rotten.”

No further details about the collaboration have been given, though the duo have directed fans to the website gallaghersquire.com, where one can “sign up to find out more”.

The upcoming release marks the first new music from Squire since 2016. Gallagher has also teased that the joint album with Squire is “the best record” since The Beatles’ Revolver.”

Asked if it’s true their album is coming out in 2024, the rocker replied on X (formerly Twitter): “It’s the best record since revolver.”

“And when another user commented that that was a “big statement”, Gallagher countered: “What’s coming your way is bigger I’m being humble it pisses all over it.”

In other news, Liam has recently confirmed that he will not be playing any solo material on his upcoming Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary tour, which commences next June in Sheffield.

Instead, fans can expect “naughty B-sides” from the Definitely Maybe era, as well as Half the World Away, which Noel Gallagher took lead vocals on.

