Johnny Marr details iconic guitar collection in upcoming photo book

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr has announced a new photo book chronicling his life and career through the lens of his iconic guitar collection.

“Guitars have been the obsession of my life… they’ve been a mission and sometimes a lifeline,” Marr said in a statement. “So I’m delighted to have made Marr’s Guitars. It’s very different to other guitar books and is more of an art book, with stories of songs and sounds. It’s been a long time coming and a labour of love.”

Shot by photographer Pat Graham, Marr’s Guitars showcases the most significant of Marr’s extensive collection of electric and acoustic guitars, revealing through them the evolution of his unique sound and style of playing. The book will feature everything from the musician’s early life and career to his recent works, like collaborating with Hans Zimmer on the James Bond film No Time to Die.

Notable guitars including the Rickenbacker 330, Gibson ES-355 and his Johnny Marr Signature Fender Jaguar, plus guitars given to him like Nile Rodgers’ Stratocaster, Bryan Ferry’s Roxy Music Hagstrom and Bert Jansch’s Yamaha, will also feature in the book — each one accompanied by commentary from Marr himself.

“The book is a collection of amazing photographs taken by my friend @instapatgraham in his own unique style and documents my life and career through the stories of over a hundred of my guitars. I think a lot of people will love it,” Marr wrote on Instagram.

Marr’s Guitars arrives on 17 October. Pre-orders for the book are now up.