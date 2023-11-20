“I don’t want to hinder any of the band’s plans”: Kiko Loureiro extends his break from Megadeth

In a new statement, guitarist Kiko Loureiro says that he will be extending his leave of absence from Megadeth into 2024.

The virtuoso, who announced in September that he was taking time off from touring due to family matters, was replaced by Finnish guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari of Wintersun.

Addressing his future plans in a social media post on Sunday, Loureiro begins by saying that he wants to share a decision with fans that “hasn’t been easy for me.”

“Looking ahead, during 2024, we anticipate an even heavier touring schedule for Megadeth. After thorough reflection and discussions with Dave Mustaine and Megadeth’s management, we have collectively agreed that it is the right move to extend my absence.”

“I don’t want to hinder any of the band’s plans or the hard work of all the incredible people involved in the tour,” Loureiro adds.

“My nine years with Megadeth have been an unbelievable journey, filled with countless ‘pinch-me’ moments. Unforgettable tours, a Grammy Award for Dystopia, a Grammy nomination, and various accolades for The Sick, The Dying, and The Dead are just a few of the highlights.”

“It is hard to put into words the magnitude of these experiences. I am sure any heavy metal fan can appreciate how incredible it is to play and create music in a band you grew up listening to, and to share the stage with a guitar legend like Dave Mustaine, along with phenomenal musicians like James LoMenzo and Dirk Verbeuren, not to mention our incredible crew.”

He continues: “However, the most cherished aspect of these nine years has been getting to know the incredible army of devoted Megadeth fans around the world. Your dedication is inspiring, and I have immense admiration and respect for all of you.”

“Much love, see you soon!”

There are no further updates from Megadeth’s official channels at the time of writing.