logo
News

“I was expecting to be back in the band when there was an opening, or at least to be asked”: KK Downing won’t ever rejoin Judas Priest

He’s firmly focused on KK’s Priest now, in which he’s reunited with former Judas Priest vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens.

KK Downing playing the guitar on stage

Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

In a new interview, former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing has said that he won’t be playing with his old band again.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, Downing – who left in 2011 – says, “Before I started [new band] KK’s Priest, I asked if they’d consider me stepping back into my rightful place, because at one point they announced they were going out as a four-piece. I was expecting to be back in the band when there was an opening, or at least to be asked.”

“But Glenn [Tipton, guitarist] and Ian [Hill, bassist] wrote through their lawyers saying a flat no, which made no sense, as I was there first. And Rob [Halford] left for 11 years so how does he have the right to say ‘I won’t consider you re-joining’ – I was instrumental in reinstating him into the band! Glenn wasn’t interested in having Rob back, he wanted to keep Ripper. But I gave them one last chance, and I was like, ‘Are you sure? One day you might live to regret it.’ Let’s hope they don’t.”

Instead, he’s busy working with KK’s Priest, in which he’s reunited with vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, who he worked with in Judas Priest from 1996 to 2003.

When asked what he can do in his new band that he couldn’t in Judas Priest, he jokes that he can “call the shots”, but admits he doesn’t want to do anything too different to what he’s done before.

“We got the Judas Priest brand up to a place where it can never be overthrown – it’s etched in stone,” he continues. “So yeah, I’ve got a mountain to climb, but as long as I enjoy it, and the music and performances are strong, there’s no reason why the two bands can’t coexist happily, like an old married couple!”

Downing also shares an interesting story from a signing he did with Judas Priest in the interview, revealing that a parent asked them to sign their two newborn babies.

“We’re all sat there, people are lining up with stuff to sign, and there’s these two newborns!,” he says. “The parent of the babies was happy for us to actually sign them, of course we had to back off at that point, that’s potentially a lawsuit! So we signed the babies’ clothes instead. Other than that, there’s a lot of body parts we won’t get into…”

Related Artists

Judas PriestKK Downing

Related Tags

#Judas Priest#KK Downing

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: Fender Tone Master Princeton Reverb

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.