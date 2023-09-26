Krist Novoselic is open to the possibility of an ABBA-style Nirvana avatar reunion show

Krist Novoselic says in a new interview that he’s open to the possibility of an ABBA-style Nirvana avatar reunion show.

Speaking to MOJO magazine, Novoselic says that the band’s forthcoming 30th anniversary reissue of In Utero will feature some of their best live recordings that just “need to be heard”.

“The shows rock,” the bassist says. “They need to be heard. Now with the AI, you can take a stereo mix and then break it down into a multitrack. So you can get really good mixes. They sound raw. And you get Kurt up there who’s just carrying the show. Amazing.”

Asked if fans can one day look forward to an ABBA Voyage-esque ‘Nirvanatar’ show, Novoselic replies: “You never know! I’ll say ‘no way’, then it’s like, ‘How much?? When do we start?!’”

In the meantime, the musician says that he’s looking forward to further reunions with Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and guest vocalists, as seen in 2012 with Paul McCartney filling Kurt Cobain’s shoes.

“I’m always hoping for that,” he says. “There was a time where I thought I’d never play those songs again. We had a conversation – ‘Let’s do it, but not overdo it.’ So yeah, when it’s the right moment.”

In related news, Novoselic recently told NME that using AI to complete old Nirvana material is a “good idea”, though everything has to be “done right”.

“We’ve got to start talking about this. That’s a good idea. There could be,” Novoselic said when asked about the existence of unfinished Nirvana songs that could be worked on.

“There’s a point where it’s like, ‘Is this Nirvana or AI?’ There’s a lot of that stuff already on YouTube, and that’s a debate that’s going to have to be settled when it comes to copyright and disinformation. It’s like 2001: A Space Odyssey – ‘Don’t do it!’ ”

“Kurt’s not here in the present, so everything has got to be done right.”