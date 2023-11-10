Guitars played by Kurt Cobain approach $1 million mark at auction

Two guitars once owned and played by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain are approaching bids of one million dollars ahead of their auction later this month.

Cobain, who became synonymous with grunge in the early 90s, is undoubtedly one of the most highly sought-after modern rock icons among collectors. These two guitars — one damaged and one undamaged — represent some of the finest pieces from the rockstar’s collection ever to go up for sale.

The first guitar to be auctioned is a ‘Skystang I’ that’s estimated between $1 million and $2 million, with a current bid of $700,000 prior to the sale taking place on 17-18 November.

The 1993 Fender MG-69 Mustang comes in a vibrant Sonic Blue finish, and stands as the most well-documented and recognisable of Kurt’s stage instruments. Cobain played the guitar throughout the band’s 1993-1994 In Utero tours, including at the band’s final show at Terminal 1, Flughafen, in Munich.

Cobain has also called the Fender Mustang his “favourite” guitar model in a 1991 interview with Guitar World.

The second Cobain guitar at the sale is a cream-coloured Fender Stratocaster played and smashed by the singer during a Nirvana gig in Buenos Aires on 30 October 1992.

The made-in-Japan strat was signed by Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic in black marker, and drummer Dave Grohl has written an entire poem on the guitar that reads: “Hello. My name is Dave. I like Rave. It’ll drive me to my grave. But I’m not dumb. I play drums with two green thumbs and a sour plumb that makes the roof of my mouth numb – David.”

According to Julien’s, this guitar was one that Cobain typically used toward the end of his sets, in case he wanted to destroy it. The instrument has already attracted a $200,000 bid at the time of writing, and is estimated to fetch between $500,000 – $700,000.

In 2020, the world record for the most expensive guitar was set when Cobain’s 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic that he played for his 1993 appearance on “MTV Unplugged” sold for over $6 million.

Learn more at Julien’s.