Lemmy statue could be built in Motörhead legend’s birthplace

He’s one of Stoke-on-Trent’s most famous sons, and now Motörhead‘s iconic frontman and bassist Lemmy could be honoured with a statue in his place of birth, per new plans.

Lemmy – whose real name was Ian Fraser Kilmister – was born in Burslem, one of the towns that make up the city of Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire, in 1945, before he moved with his family to nearby Newcastle-under-Lyme and later Wales.

The statue, if Stoke-on-Trent City Council approve the plans, will be created by Andy Edwards, also from Staffordshire, who created the iconic Beatles statue on the waterfront in Liverpool too. The figure will have a home in Burslem’s Market Place, if approved.

Per StokeOnTrentLive, the statue will show an early incarnation of Lemmy, and will stand on an eight-foot plinth also featuring the Motörhead logo, as well as the names of 100 celebrities and fans to support the project, a dedication, some personal and career details, and the band’s slogan too.

And according to the planning application that’s been submitted, the statue would “give more purpose to this area and provide a place for the public to learn about one of Burslem’s iconic inhabitants”, while it would face towards the town hall, with the Queen’s Theatre behind it.

It also suggests that the project could be expanded from just a statue, to incorporate a branded cafe, bar, or visitor centre, to welcome Motörhead fans from far and wide.

Lemmy was the only member of Motörhead to remain in the band for its duration from 1975 to his death in 2015, at the age of 70. He died on 28 December 2015 from prostate cancer, cardiac arrhythmia, and congestive heart failure. Per the band, his cancer was only diagnosed two days before his death.

His memorial service took place on 9 January 2016, and over 230,000 watched a livestream on YouTube.

Meanwhile, former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee said last month that the band will not be getting back together without Lemmy – they’re open to tributes, but will not be replacing the late legend.