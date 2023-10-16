logo
Liam Gallagher announces Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour

Gallagher will be performing the album in full, alongside B-sides from the era, but without his brother Noel.

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher. Credit: Sergione Infuso/Getty

 

Liam Gallagher has confirmed plans for a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ seminal album Definitely Maybe next year.

The artist had said earlier this year he wanted to play the album in full on a run of shows, even without his brother Noel. He’s repeatedly teased it ever since, even suggesting that he wanted to incorporate “naughty B-sides” from the era into the setlist, as well as Half The World Away, which his former bandmate had taken lead vocals on.

Now, it has been announced that he will be playing the album in full at 12 shows across the UK and Ireland next summer. The tour is set to begin in Sheffield on 2nd June before moving on to Cardiff, with three shows in London, three in Manchester, two in Glasgow and two in Dublin also lined up.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour,” said Gallagher in a statement. “The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x”

The tour dates are as follows:

JUNE 2024

  • 02 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
  • 03 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
  • 06 – London, The O2
  • 07 – London, The O2
  • 10 – London, The O2
  • 15 – Manchester, Co-op Live
  • 16 – Manchester, Co-op Live
  • 19 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • 20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro23 – Dublin, 3Arena
  • 24 – Dublin, 3Arena
  • 27 – Manchester, Co-op Live

While Noel has been particularly vocal about the unlikelihood of an Oasis reunion, he has also confirmed earlier this year that Definitely Maybe will be reissued for its big anniversary.

The reissue will arrive sometime in 2024 and will contain a plethora of previously lost songs that were recently rediscovered.

“In the Sony archives we’ve found tapes dating to those sessions,” he shared at the time, adding, “We thought they were lost, but they were mislabeled. They are wonderful versions of those songs, some acoustic versions.”

He has previously said that it would take “an extraordinary set of circumstances” for the band to reunite. “I don’t like going back over things. I always say to people, ‘Would you go on holiday with your ex-Mrs?’”

Tickets for the upcoming tour are available from this Friday 20 October at 9 am BST. Head to Ticketmaster for more info.

