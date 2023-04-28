Noel Gallagher announces Definitely Maybe reissue, confirms no Oasis reunion tour

Noel Gallagher has announced a reissue of Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe to mark the album’s 30th anniversary.

Gallagher has revealed that the reissue is set to be released sometime in 2024, NME reports, and will include a plethora of previously lost songs that were recently rediscovered. “In the Sony archives we’ve found tapes dating to those sessions,” Gallagher shared, adding, “We thought they were lost, but they were mislabeled. They are wonderful versions of those songs, some acoustic versions.”

The re-release will include acoustic versions of popular tracks from the album such as Live Forever, Slide Away and Supersonic, Gallagher revealed, though he made sure to put to rest the recent rumors that Oasis would be reuniting for a tour. “There won’t be a tour,” he said. “We won’t come back to play them together.”

Gallagher had previously shared his thoughts on the possibility of an Oasis reunion, stating that “an extraordinary set of circumstances” would be required for the band to reunite. “I don’t like going back over things,” Gallagher said, adding the witty repartee, “I always say to people, ‘Would you go on holiday with your ex-Mrs?’”