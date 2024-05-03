logo
Liam Gallagher says he’ll play supermarket Lidl if Co-op Arena isn’t “sorted” by Definitely Maybe dates

Lidl hints it’s actually onboard with the idea…

Liam Gallagher

Image: Pablo Gallardo / Getty

 
Liam Gallagher is apparently happy to engage in some supermarket gigging if Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena isn’t “sorted” by the time his Definitely Maybe anniversary tour comes around.

On Wednesday (1 May), a Boogie Wit Da Hoodie gig was cancelled just 10 minutes after doors opened due to a “venue-related technical issue”. It was later revealed that part of an air conditioning unit had fallen from the gantry inside the venue during soundcheck. Olivia Rodrigo’s scheduled dates on 3-4 May have also been postponed.

When asked by a fan on X about his plans if the venue isn’t “sorted” by his ‘Definitely Maybe’ dates, Gallagher — who’s set to play four homecoming shows (on 15-16 and 27-28 June) — had this to say: “Gig in Lidl”.

The supermarket then chimed in, replying: “We’re gonna roll with it”.

And just in case Gallagher was running short on setlist ideas, Lidl even had a supermarket-themed one to offer, featuring songs like Champagne Superoffer, Super(market) Sonic and Some Might Save just to mention a few.

Liam’s upcoming solo tour celebrates 30 years of Oasis’ seminal album, with the rocker teasing that he’d be playing “naughty B-sides” from the era and Half The World Away, which his brother had taken lead vocals on.

The tour is set to kick off in Sheffield on 2 June before moving on to Cardiff, with three shows in London, three in Manchester, two in Glasgow and two in Dublin also lined up.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour,” Gallagher said in a statement. “The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together.”

