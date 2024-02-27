“We didn’t have to split up over it”: Liam Gallagher recalls the circumstances surrounding Oasis’s breakup – and doesn’t rule out a reunion

Liam Gallagher has discussed his relationship with his older brother Noel, suggesting that he might decide to send his younger brother a box of chocolates.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times to promote his new project and tour with The Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, he discussed the drunken argument that broke up the band in 2009, suggesting that in hindsight it wasn’t enough for them to disband.

Liam says, “I love my brother, I love my family, and all that Oasis shit, there was no need for it, you know what I mean? Maybe someone can get a bit tetchy on tour. Maybe someone drinks a bit too much. But we didn’t have to split up over it.”

He went on to say that he wouldn’t rule out an Oasis reunion, but that Noel would need to reach out first. “He knows I’m not going to call him,” he explains. “He’s the one who split the band up, so he’ll be doing the calling, and if there is no calling we won’t be getting back together.”

He continues, discussing Noel, “Now things have changed in his personal life, I can see him looking back, not looking back in anger, and going, ‘Do you know what? I was really mean to my little brother. Now it is time for me to send him a box of chocolates.’”

Liam also said that he doesn’t “hold grudges,” and described an Oasis reunion as being “great” because he could go back to singing just half of the setlist again.

Last year, Noel told talkSPORT [per NME] that he’d think about reuniting with his former bandmates if Liam called him, but said he was too much of a “coward” to do so.

Oasis famously split in August 2009, on the day they were due to perform at a festival near Paris. Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke announced during his set that the Britpop icons would no longer be performing, and two hours later, a statement from Noel on the band’s website read, “It is with some sadness and great relief… I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”