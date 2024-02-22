logo
“We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing… and he said no”: Liam Gallagher reveals Noel turned down offer of Oasis reunion this year

It seems Noel is definitely – not maybe – off the cards for Liam Gallagher’s tour of Definitely Maybe this June.

With every passing day, the notion of an Oasis reunion strays even further out of reach. In a new interview with Mojo, Liam Gallagher has yet again alluded to the ever-elusive reunion – and it seems it’s still not on the cards.

Noel Gallagher reportedly said to Talksport Radio recently that all Liam had to do was call him to mend their broken bond – but Liam claims that isn’t the case. “Noel? He ain’t fucking doing it,” Liam scoffs. “I did call him! Well, my people called Noel’s management team. We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing – because we got offered it – and he said no.”

“It was a big tour, a lot of money,” Liam stresses. “He turned it down. I get it, he’s got a divorce going down. I’ll do the Definitely Maybe thing and have a nice time without him.”

While Noel alluded to the potential reunion on Talksport Radio, he has a history of flat-out denying any interest in reigniting the Oasis flame. Speaking to Pub Talk, he said he pair would reunite if “a set of extraordinary circumstances” were met.

“If we got back together, it would be a circus and there’s no point,” he said. “Just leave it as it is. I’m happy, [Liam’s] doing his thing, he’s fucking selling out Knebworth, it’s like, ‘Mate, good luck to you.’”

As Mojo notes, future anniversary tours could provide further chances for the pair to work together. The (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Anniversary in 2025 isn’t exactly far away.

“It’s down to the universe,” Liam muses. “It’ll happen when it happens, it’s not in our hands any more. Me, I love nostalgia though. I’m doing the lot. Every album… you never enjoy them the first time round, so I’ll be milking the lot.”

Liam’s solo tour to mark the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe will kick off in June. In a post on Instagram, Liam wrote, “I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together.”

Liam is also set to release a collaborative record with The Stone RosesJohn Squire, a nostalgic love-letter to Madchester’s indie magic. The aptly titled Liam Gallagher & John Squire is out 1st March.

