Listen to previously unheard Linkin Park track Healing Foot

The band are releasing a deluxe box set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their sophomore album Meteora this Spring.

Linkin Park have shared a previously unheard song from their Meteora album era, as the record is soon set to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Linkin Park will be releasing a deluxe box set to celebrate the milestone on 7 April, and have been releasing previously unheard songs from the sessions that led to the 2003 record in the run up to its launch. So far, the band have released unheard tracks Lost and more recently, Fighting Myself.

Now, Linkin Park have shared another song titled Healing Foot. The track was originally shared with fans that participated in a scavenger hunt from their Marbleverse, together with a personal message from Mike Shinoda.

Since then, the song has been shared across YouTube, and you can listen below:

Meteroa hosted hits such as Numb and Somewhere I Belong. Around 16 million copies were sold of the record worldwide, which made it the 8th best-selling album of the 21st century according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

In October last year (2022), Machine Gun Kelly paid tribute to Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington who tragically took his own life in 2017. He dedicated his song Glass House to Bennington, which features the lyrics: “Last time I got off the stage, I looked Chester in the face / But now he gone, and ain’t no going back.”

To find out more about the Meteora anniversary, go to LinkinPark.com.