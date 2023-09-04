logo
The Rolling Stones tease snippet of new song Angry

“A new Stones era” may come as soon as this week.

The Rolling Stones

Image: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

 

The Rolling Stones have shared a clip online of a new single, Angry.

Tweeting a link to a new website called dontgetangrywithme.com earlier this week, the band offered fans an exclusive opportunity to hear a 16-second clip of the song, which many believe heralds a new Stones album, possibly titled Hackney Diamonds.

However, fans online quickly began to report frustrations with the site, citing loading failures and the need to refresh the page multiple times in order to access the teaser. Those reaching out to the Rolling Stones via social media for support have been met with the response, “Don’t get angry with me”, indicating these technical glitches are in fact deliberate.

Speculations surrounding a new Stones release first rose last month when a printed advert for a glass repair shop called ‘Hackney Diamonds’ was spotted in East London local newspaper, The Hackney Gazette. The advert’s text referenced three song titles by the band; (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, Gimme Shelter and Shattered and also made mention of 1962, the year the band started.

This cryptic stunt was followed by a tweet from the band declaring ‘‘A new Stones era Worldwide September 6th”, encouraging fans to visit the Hackney Diamonds website and sign up to their mailing list.

The first album of original material from the band since A Bigger Bang in 2005, the rumoured album has been touted as a tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away from cancer in 2021.

Reportedly produced by GRAMMY-winning Andrew Watt, whose previous credits include Justin Bieber and Ozzy Osborne, the release is also alleged to include contributions from Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Listen to The Rolling Stones’ Angry at dontgetangrywithme.com.

