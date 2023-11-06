“My vibe is ‘the worst’, how? Because someone put a microphone in my face forcing me to do a random interview?”: Machine Gun Kelly responds after backlash for Formula 1 interview

Machine Gun Kelly was caught in an awkward interview on the Formula 1 grid at the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo on Sunday (5 November).

Footage caused backlash against MGK online, and he has since responded, sharing that his “anxiety has won” and that he felt forced into a “random interview.”

At the racing event, MGK was approached by commentator Martin Brundle, who regularly interviews celebrities on the grid. The rocker started the impromptu chat by stating that he found it difficult to hear what was being said, but he was “honoured” to be at the event. He then examined Brundle’s Remembrance Poppy badge.

Brundle went on to ask the musician about what is happening in his career at the moment to which he responded, “My career? I don’t think about my career. I don’t think about it.”

Brundle then wished Kelly good luck with his career regardless, and asked him to comment on his opinion of the Formula 1 racing business. “I think the business is great. It’s loud, your life’s on the line – that’s exciting. I was in the studio the other week and Lewis Hamilton was in the other studio. That was nice. What do you think about my business?” he replied.

“We love your business,” Brundle responded. “Because there’s always been a great synergy between the music business and the motor racing business somehow. We go back decades…”

MGK then asked Brundle to do his best air guitar, where things got slightly awkward and he turned down the offer. MGK then gave him a thumbs down and walked away, as Brundle joked he “won’t be on his Christmas card list”.

MGK has since responded on X (previously Twitter), where he replied to a now-private post: “My vibe is ‘the worst’, how? Because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when I was just trying to enjoy an event? Because car engines were so loud I couldn’t hear him? Please tell me more about why I’m the worst.”

He also wrote a post on his own page where he stated that his anxiety “had won” and that he hates being in public. Fans have since offered support in the replies.

Machine Gun Kelly has explored the highs and lows of his career in a documentary, Life In Pink. You can stream it now on Disney+.