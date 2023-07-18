Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss announce joint US tour for later this year

Strauss will support Wolfgang Van Halen’s band on a run of 25 shows across the country.

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH are going on a joint tour with Nita Strauss later this year, both artists have announced.

Mammoth WVH will headline a series of North America shows through November and December, with Strauss and her band in support.

Strauss wrote on Instagram yesterday (17 July): “Told ya the wait for new dates wouldn’t be long! It’s an absolute honour to announce that we’ll be joining the incredible Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammoth WVH on this run to finish out the year! See ya on the road!”

Wolfgang, son of Eddie Van Halen, joined his father’s band as bassist from 2006 until his dad’s death in 2020. He began Mammoth WVH in 2015, initially as a solo project, but added another four members in 2021.

Frank Sidoris, who’s worked with Slash and Myles Kennedy since 2012, joined on guitar, while Jon Jourdan, who has toured with Clint Lowery and fronts To Whom It May, joined on guitar and backing vocals. Former Falling in Reverse bassist Ron Ficarro is on bass and backing vocals, and Garrett Whitlock, formerly of Tremonti, is on drums.

Meanwhile, Strauss, touring guitarist for Alice Cooper and Demi Lovato, recently released her second solo album The Call of the Void. It features the likes of Cooper, Disturbed’s David Draiman, and Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale.

She enjoyed a monumental album release party recently, when her longtime partner proposed to her during her set at Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip.

Mammoth WVH released their self-titled debut album in 2021, and the follow-up, Mammoth II, arrives on 4 August. The band have already released a number of singles from the album, including Take a Bow, on which the band used Eddie Van Halen’s original Marshall amp rig and Frankenstein guitar.

Tickets for the tour are available on both Mammoth WVH and Nita Strauss’s websites.