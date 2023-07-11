Watch the moment Nita Strauss gets engaged at her album release show

Strauss’s long-term boyfriend Josh Villalta proposed during the release show for her new album, The Call of the Void.

Nita Strauss got a pleasant surprise during her album release show in Los Angeles last week, when her long-term boyfriend Josh Villalta got down on one knee on stage and popped the question.

Strauss was playing at legendary Sunset Strip venue Whisky A Go Go on July 7 to celebrate the release of her new album, The Call Of The Void, the night before it was due to drop.

In the middle of the performance, Villalta, who is also her drummer, paused the set to propose to her, describing her as his “best friend” and his “rock”, to which Strauss said an enthusiastic “Yes!”

Strauss then shared a video of the moment on her Instagram alongside the caption: “Forever yes! I can’t wait to be your wife.”