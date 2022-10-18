Mark Hoppus tries to buy Blink-182 tickets, feels the pain of dynamic pricing instead

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus recently revealed that he has attempted and failed to buy tickets to the band’s upcoming concert.

Tickets to the band’s freshly announced 2023 reunion tour went on sale this morning (17 October) via Ticketmaster, with many fans losing their minds at how difficult and expensive the process has been.

Billboard reports that ticket prices have hit an upwards of $600 for pit seats, while seats close to the stage were over $200 a ticket — a far cry from the $5 it cost to watch the band perform at San Diego’s famed Soma rock club in the 1990s.

I understand it's been 10+ years since the original blink-182 has played a show together, but who can justify paying almost $800 for pit tickets?! I will just listen to it in my car with the music really loud and close my eyes. — Rachel🔜Excision 🦖 (@smolpashqueen) October 14, 2022

What’s my age again? The age where I have to decide between rent and Blink 182 tickets — abrielle (@justaskabbyyy) October 12, 2022

These ticket prices are not very punk rock of you, Blink-182. pic.twitter.com/tn6pSV1AWF — Hanna Strange (@HannanottHannah) October 17, 2022

In response to the outrage from fans, Hoppus revealed that he too had attempted and failed to buy those tickets himself: “I understand that the ticketing can be frustrating,” the musician wrote in Discord.

“I bought tickets for two of our shows myself just to see what the experience was like. I had tickets yoinked from my cart and the whole thing crashed out. Dynamic pricing. I’m not in charge of it. It’s meant to discourage scalpers. We’re trying to bring you the best possible show for the best price.”

The “dynamic pricing” strategy that Hoppus refers to is one that ticketing platform Ticketmaster stands by, with claims that it deters touting and gives more money back to artists.

The system, which works by automatically adjusting prices in response to demand, has recently come under fire for allegedly causing soaring ticket prices. Earlier this year, rock veteran Bruce Springsteen announced his first tour in six years, and fans were shocked to see tickets go for as much as $5,000.

In response, the ticketing giant said that “Prices and formats are consistent with industry standards for top performers.”

The company also noted that “Promoters and artist representatives set pricing strategy and price range parameters on all tickets, including dynamic and fixed price points.”

As for the upcoming Blink-182 concert, additional tickets will be released in the coming days, though demand is expected to remain high given that it’s the band’s first major global tour with guitarist-vocalist Tom DeLonge rejoining the lineup after his departure in 2015.