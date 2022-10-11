Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge for massive world tour, announce new single Edging

Blink-182 have announced a colossal global tour with guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge rejoining the line up after nearly 10 years out of the band.

The worldwide circuit includes their first ever dates in Latin America as well as stops in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand where DeLonge will of course join drummer Travis Barker and bassist Mark Hoppus to once again form the iconic pop-punk trio.

The tour will kick off in March 2023 through to February 2024, and tickets will go on sale Thursday 20 October at 1pm, local time with a Blink-182 fan club presale commencing this Thursday (13 October) at 12pm.

The band have shared this cheeky promotional video to their YouTube channel which already has fans going wild, with some commenting that they never thought they’d see the three members together again:

The band will be dropping a brand new single this Friday (14 October) titled Edging, which could mark the beginning of the first album from the original line up since 2011 record, Neighbourhoods. DeLonge left the band in 2015 and shortly after Blink-182 released California in 2016 with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba replacing him.

Fans have been hopeful for DeLonge to reunite with the band for quite some time now, in an interview back in August, Hoppus spoke on a potential return stating, “Everybody’s in a really great place right now.” He kept his cards close to his chest but went on to add, “I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is. I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just damn glad to be here.”

In September 2021, Hoppus shared that he was declared cancer-free, after undergoing chemotherapy. He accidentally revealed that he was battling cancer in a post that was meant to be shared with close friends only on Instagram.

For further details on the upcoming global tour, visit blink182.com.