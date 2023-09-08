Lamb of God’s Mark Morton calls this intro “one of the best recordings of an electric guitar ever made”

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has opined on what he considers “one of the best recordings of an electric guitar ever made”.

The heavy metal musician declared his love in particular for the guitar prowess of ZZ Top rocker Billy Gibbons on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week, stating: “Billy Gibbon’s tone at the beginning of ZZ Top’s Brown Sugar is absolutely god-tier.”

“It’s one of the best recordings of an electric guitar ever made,” Morton added.

Fans in the comment section clearly share the sentiment, with one describing the 1971 track as “literal heaven” and another calling the whole album (ZZ Top’s First Album) “an underrated masterpiece”.

Thankfully for Morton, the Reverend will not be hanging up his guitar anytime soon — or anytime at all? — as he recently said that retirement isn’t in the cards for ZZ Top.

Confronted with the idea of a farewell tour in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Gibbons says that he’s determined to have the band going as long as he can.

“I borrow the conversation from an exchange I was able to enjoy with Keith Richards. He said, ‘Man, if we’re lucky enough to follow the words of Muddy Waters, he said, ‘Do it until you die.’ Of course, Muddy Waters was lucky enough to do just that. He was playing right up until the end. So we should be fortunate, I guess.”

Listen to Gibbon’s “god-tier tone” in Brown Sugar below.