logo
News

Mark Sheehan, guitarist and co-founder of The Script, dies at 46

The musician passed away after a brief illness, the band announced.

 
Mark Sheehan of The Script

Image: Mike Lewis Photography / Getty Images

Mark Sheehan, guitarist and co-founder of Irish pop-rock band The Script, has died at the age of 46.

The band broke the news of Sheehan’s death in a statement on their social media pages on Friday (14 April): “Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Last year, lead singer Danny O’Donoghue told Sunday World that Sheehan had taken a break from The Script’s US tour to spend time with his family.

“He’s been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that ‘if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it’.”

He added that the group were supportive and described them as “a band of brothers” who “stick together no matter what”.

Sheehan later returned on stage on some of their Ireland shows. The group is also due to join American popstar P!NK at dates across the UK and Europe later this year.

The Script was formed in 2001 with Sheehan as guitarist, Glen Power as drummer, and O’Donoghue as the band’s frontman slash songwriter. Their eponymous debut album was released on 8 August 2008, and went on to claim the number one spot on the UK’s album charts.

Tributes from fellow artists and fans have since poured in, with former Westlife singer Brian McFadden describing the news as “devastating”.

“Mark was one of the good guys!” he said.

Irish singer Hozier wrote: “So saddened to hear about this. Thinking of you all and of Mark’s family right now and sending love. Sincere condolences to you all.”

Ireland’s president Michael D Higgins has also honoured Sheehan as an “outstanding” example of Irish musical success on the world stage.

“It was a mark of the originality and excellence that Mark and his bandmates in The Script sought that they saw such success across the world, including six number one albums in the UK and a number three album in the United States – a truly remarkable achievement,” he said.

Read more tributes below.

#Artist
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and features to your inbox.

Subscribe
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.