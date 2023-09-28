logo
News

Mark Tremonti says Paul Reed Smith once tried to give him a PRS guitar made for Lady Gaga

“It was a pink guitar that shot out in all four directions and the case was as big as that drum riser.”

[L-R] Mark Tremonti and Lady Gaga

Credit: Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Mark Tremonti has recalled the time that Paul Reed Smith tried to give him a guitar that PRS had made for Lady Gaga.

The Alter Bridge guitarist appears with bandmate Myles Kennedy in a video as part of Premier Guitar’s Rig Rundown series, where they go in-depth about the guitars they play.

“Paul and Rich tried to give me this guitar that they made for Lady Gaga. It was a pink guitar that shot out in all four directions and the case was as big as that drum riser,” he says. “I was like ‘I don’t want that guitar. I’m not going to take it’. [They said] ‘Here, take it Mark, just play it a couple times. I’m not going to play it live.”

Elsewhere in the video, Tremonti talks through several of his PRS models, including his 2002, “HA” and “Fenton” signatures, as well as his pedalboard.

One of his custom models is named “Stella” after his daughter, and features her name engraved into the headstock. While discussing the guitar, Tremonti points to the yellow and blue stripe on the strap and explains what it meant, and its link to Stella.

“People [see it] and think ‘Ukraine’, but these are the Down Syndrome colours, that’s why it’s on there. My daughter has Down syndrome. The Ukraine flag has the blue on the top. This is serving two purposes, I guess now.”

Tremonti has done extensive work for Down’s Syndrome charities in the past and last year released a Frank Sinatra covers album to raise money for the National Down’s Syndrome Society.

He is also set to release a Christmas album on October 27 to raise money for the charity. For more info on that, head to Tremonti’s official website.

Related Artists

Alter BridgeMark Tremonti

Related Brands

PRS

Trending Now

1

Cause & Effects: An effects builder’s guide to getting experimental with guitar pedals

2

The Gear Used By Randy Rhoads on Blizzard of Ozz

3

Orange OR30 review: the loudest 30-watt amp on the planet?

4

Bourgeois Touchstone Vintage OM & Dreadnought: is this the future of high-end production acoustic guitars?

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: MXR Duke Of Tone

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.