Mateus Asato returns with a soulful take of Everybody Wants To Rule The World from Tears For Fears

Modern virtuoso Mateus Asato has returned to share yet another tasteful guitar cover of a classic tune, applying his signature feel onto Everybody Wants To Rule The World by Tears For Fears.

The cover, though uploaded to Asato’s YouTube channel earlier this week (18 February) was actually shot back in ​​2020, performed on a GRS custom Telecaster as part of the guitarist’s ‘Quarantine Jukebox Sessions’ – take a listen to it below:

Last month, Asato treated fans with a Beatles cover, performing In My Life in chord melody style with tasteful slides, subtle vibrato work and more.

Though the guitarist, who gained immense popularity through Instagram, hasn’t yet decided to revive his account on the platform. He has been relatively active on YouTube (as well as Twitter) where he occasionally shares clips of his playing.

Last February, Asato announced he was taking a break from social media, telling Guitar.com that he felt “oversaturated from the pressure of posting things” to Instagram.

“At the end of the day, it was actually ‘good’ the way the media exposed [my leaving Instagram], because after getting so many messages from friends and fans worried about me, I started to [pay] more attention to my mental health and other details – and I had no clue how many things I wasn’t handling properly,” he said at the time.

“It’s been a great recovery process so far – and I feel like my creativity is getting better gradually during this time.”

During the conversation, the guitarist also listed down some of the musicians he would love to collaborate with in future.

“I have a ton of names: Darren King, Pat Metheny, Lianne La Havas, The 1975, The Band CAMINO, Kinga Glyk, John Frusciante are some [I would love to collaborate with] one day. Dream-wise, Hayley Williams is definitely a bucket-list collaboration.”

The guitarist has since made numerous guest appearances with artists such as Marty Friedman, Renforshort and Annalé.